Fightful Select reports that the NJPW contract of TJP (TJ Perkins) is set to expire soon, which would make him a free agent. NJPW is hoping to keep him around and have actively been negotiating with him. TJP is currently set to team with Francesco Akira at Wrestle Kingdom 19 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team titles. One of the champions, Kevin Knight, also has a contract expiring.