NJPW Declaration of Power Results: Main Event Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Declaration of Power event this morning at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The main event saw Jay White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Tama Tonga. After the match, the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada confronted him. It was then that the main event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 was officially set: White will defend his title against Okada. You can see results for the show below, via Fightful:

– 10-count ceremony for Antonio Inoki.

– Ren Narita, Robbie Eagles & David Finlay def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

– Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)

– Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Jado def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)

– United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP). Titan then joined LIJ.

– Master Wato def. Taiji Ishimori. After the match both Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado sad they wanted a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Ishimori challenged them to a four-way match.

– KOPW 2022 – Who’s Your Daddy Match: Shingo Takagi (c) def. El Phantasmo. Phantasmo called Shingo ‘Daddy’ then hit a low blow after.

– Kazuchika Okada def. JONAH

– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) def. Tama Tonga