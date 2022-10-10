wrestling / News
NJPW Declaration of Power Results: Main Event Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Declaration of Power event this morning at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The main event saw Jay White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight title against Tama Tonga. After the match, the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada confronted him. It was then that the main event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 was officially set: White will defend his title against Okada. You can see results for the show below, via Fightful:
– 10-count ceremony for Antonio Inoki.
– Ren Narita, Robbie Eagles & David Finlay def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
– Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)
– Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Jado def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)
– United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)
– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP). Titan then joined LIJ.
– Master Wato def. Taiji Ishimori. After the match both Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado sad they wanted a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Ishimori challenged them to a four-way match.
– KOPW 2022 – Who’s Your Daddy Match: Shingo Takagi (c) def. El Phantasmo. Phantasmo called Shingo ‘Daddy’ then hit a low blow after.
– Kazuchika Okada def. JONAH
– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) def. Tama Tonga
／
『超実力派宣言』両国国技館大会‼️
＼
凄まじい肉弾戦💥
オカダのリベンジ成功となるか、それともJONAHが返り討つか⁉️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @JONAHISHERE
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njpower pic.twitter.com/irzsRFbZEN
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
／
『超実力派宣言』両国国技館大会‼️
＼
『KOPW 2022』争奪戦 Who's Your Daddy Match‼️
敗者はリング上で「あたながダディです」と勝者に言わなければならない変則ルール‼️
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @elpwrestling
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njpower pic.twitter.com/SMs195TgNM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
／
『超実力派宣言』両国国技館大会‼️
＼
KUSHIDAの欠場により急遽実現‼️
ジュニアヘビー級王者・石森とワトがノンタイトル戦‼️
🆚 @taiji_ishimori × @Master_Wato
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njpower pic.twitter.com/IrJgowSg08
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
A preview of Nov.5 BATTLE AUTUMN '22 IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH@WillOspreay 🆚 @s_d_naito
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njpower #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/2KSZIkzOAt
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
.@rennarita_njpw "Narita Special No.4"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njpower #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/vRqmAzJ4QZ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022
ジェイV2にオカダ登場👏
選手、スタッフ、解説陣そして4,059人の観客と偲び愉しんだ両国、名残惜しい#njpower #NJPW pic.twitter.com/baH15jyjca
— Sai_607 (@Barca_607) October 10, 2022
ジェイホワイトvsオカダカズチカ
東京ドーム決戦まで あと､､､3ヶ月！！#njpw#njpower pic.twitter.com/SBMQ1VgEoC
— 荒川雄平 (@gmXa7zzned7sXmC) October 10, 2022
