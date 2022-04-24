NJPW President Helps Save Girl Who Falls From Train Platform In Japan

NJPW president Takami Ohbari followed up his busy trip to the US by helping rescue a girl who fell off the platform at a train station in Japan. Ohbari posted to his Twitter account on Friday, noting that he had arrived home from Japan after coming to the US for appearances at NJPW Windy City Riot and AEW Dynamite, the latter of which saw the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event announced.

Ohbari said in the post that he was on his way home by train when a girl fell between the train and the platform and he helped her mother pull her up. You can see the full post below (thanks to Reddit user DamieN62 for the rough translation):