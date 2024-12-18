– NJPW continued its Road to Tokyo Dome tour today with an event in Saitama, Japan at the Tokorozawa City Gymnasium. The event had an announced attendance of 726 spectators. Here are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Shoma Kato & Tomoaki Honma beat Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima at 7:36.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa) beat United Empire (Francesco Akira, Jakob Austin Young & TJP) at 9:30.

* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Ryusuke Taguchi beat The Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & SANADA) by DQ at 8:53.

* The United Empire (The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi) at 8:20.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 10:18.

* Just 4 Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) beat El Desperado & Tiger Mask at 8:41.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Yota Tsuji) beat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) at 10:02 at 14:07.

* Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii beat TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Zack Saber Jr.).