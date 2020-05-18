wrestling / News

NJPW News: Tama Tonga Calls Out Cody & Kenny Omega, Gedo On His Best NJPW Moment

May 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Tama Tonga

– Tama Tonga says he still has unfinished business with the Elite, calling out Cody and Kenny Omega on Twitter. The NJPW star posted a picture of Cody and Omega and captioned it, “We ain’t done bi***es”:

– NJPW posted a new video with Gedo discussing the best moment of his career. Gedo named his involvement in the G1 Climax 29 match between Jon Moxley and Jay White, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody, Gedo, Kenny Omega, NJPW, Tama Tonga, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading