NJPW News: Tama Tonga Calls Out Cody & Kenny Omega, Gedo On His Best NJPW Moment
May 17, 2020 | Posted by
– Tama Tonga says he still has unfinished business with the Elite, calling out Cody and Kenny Omega on Twitter. The NJPW star posted a picture of Cody and Omega and captioned it, “We ain’t done bi***es”:
We ain't done bitches pic.twitter.com/kEVG5IJHXb
— Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 18, 2020
– NJPW posted a new video with Gedo discussing the best moment of his career. Gedo named his involvement in the G1 Climax 29 match between Jon Moxley and Jay White, as you can see below:
