NJPW Tanahashi Jam Results 6.29.25: Zack Sabre Jr. Captures World Title, More
NJPW Tanahashi Jam saw the IWGP World Heavyweight Title change hands and more, with the results now online. You can check out the full results from Sunday’s Nagoya, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Pre-Show Match: Katsuya Murashima fought Daiki Odashima to a 10 minute time-limit draw.
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. LEONA, Hiromu Takahashi & Tatsumi Fujinami
* Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Ren Narita & EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii & Yuya Uemura
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Oleg Boltin def. Yuji Nagata
* In-ring speech from new NJPW signee Aaron Wolf
* Master Wato, YOH, El Desperado & Dragon Kid def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, SHO & SANADA
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: El Phantasmo def. Taiji Ishimori
* Shun Skywalker, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji def. Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hirooki Goto
* Naomichi Marufuji & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kaito Kiyomiya
El Phantasmo bests former partner Ishimori in Tv title open challenge#TANAJAM match reporthttps://t.co/rdspY8P7t0#njpw pic.twitter.com/mQ65KvOll4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 29, 2025
Boltin Oleg defeats mentor Yuji Nagata to log first NEVER defence#TANAJAM match report:https://t.co/Lm27gQQulC#njpw pic.twitter.com/5Ye8Wka72r
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 29, 2025
#新日本プロレス に入団した #ウルフアロン 選手がTANAHASHI JAM～至（いたる）に登場！
リング上からファンの皆様へ入団のご挨拶！
CSテレ朝チャンネル2にて生中継中‼️#NJPW #TANAJAM pic.twitter.com/f2lPJ96Rmg
— ワールドプロレスリング【テレビ朝日公式】 (@WPW_1969) June 29, 2025
#andNEW
Revolution televised to the end
Zack Sabre Jr. punishes Hirooki Goto to referee stoppage to recapture IWGP World title on TV special event.#TANAJAM match report:https://t.co/zuenu2BdOT#njpw pic.twitter.com/mUxL83zZwL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 29, 2025
