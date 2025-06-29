NJPW Tanahashi Jam Results 6.29.25: Zack Sabre Jr. Captures World Title, More

NJPW Tanahashi Jam saw the IWGP World Heavyweight Title change hands and more, with the results now online. You can check out the full results from Sunday’s Nagoya, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Pre-Show Match: Katsuya Murashima fought Daiki Odashima to a 10 minute time-limit draw.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. LEONA, Hiromu Takahashi & Tatsumi Fujinami

* Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Ren Narita & EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii & Yuya Uemura

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Oleg Boltin def. Yuji Nagata

* In-ring speech from new NJPW signee Aaron Wolf

* Master Wato, YOH, El Desperado & Dragon Kid def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, SHO & SANADA

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: El Phantasmo def. Taiji Ishimori

* Shun Skywalker, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji def. Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hirooki Goto

* Naomichi Marufuji & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kaito Kiyomiya