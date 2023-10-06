NO DQ Match Set For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks

Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve will do battle in a No DQ match on Impact Wrestling in two weeks. Tonight’s show saw Steve, who has been falling increasingly into the dark side, stab Tommy Dreamer in the back with a fork. After the incident, Santino Marella decreed that Steve will face his former Decay partner on the October 19th show with a bout with no disqualifications.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.