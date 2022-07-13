NORTH Wrestling Tells Fans To Get Tested Due To Positive COVID Tests After Weekend Show

NORTH Wrestling has advised fans to get tested for COVID after getting reports of people at their weekend show testing positive. The UK promotion posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the news, writing:

“Sadly, we’re getting reports of people testing positive for covid-19, who were in attendance on Sat.

It feels quite inevitable at this point – so please get tested if you were at the show. Let’s keep each other safe, especially if you’re attending any events this week!”

“Obviously, tests aren’t free on the NHS anymore, but we picked up some at our local pharmacy, over the counter.

You can follow current guidelines here“