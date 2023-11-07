NORTH Wrestling The World At Large Results 11.4.23: Leon Slater Defends Title, More

NORTH Wrestling held their The World At Large show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Newcastle-upon-Tyne show, which aired on FITE, below (per Fightful):

* Michael Oku def. Joe Hendry

* NORTH Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: Postmodern Sick Boys def. Rogan & Hard Man Dan

* NORTH Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: Rampage Brown & Will Kroos def. Codeblack

* NORTH Ultraviolent Championship Match: Clint Margera def. Cole Radrick

* Natalie Sykes def. Ace Matthews

* Amir Jordan def. Kid Lykos

* NORTH Tag Team Tournament First Round Match: Crashboat def. Lizzy Evo & Alexxis Falcon

* NORTH Championship Match: Leon Slater (c) def. Kid Lykos II