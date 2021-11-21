Note on Jonathan Gresham’s ROH Contract Expiration Date

A new report has some details on when Jonathan Gresham’s ROH contract is set to expire. Fightful Select has confirmed with Gresham that his contract is set to expire at the end of the year. Gresham is set to face Bandido for the ROH World Title at Final Battle.

As reported late last month, the company will be going on hiatus and the company’s contracts with talent that are set to expire at the end of the year will not be renewed. Their deals are being paid until then.

Gresham told the outlet that he is “loyal to Ring of Honor until the end.” He has launched his own promotion, TERMINUS: Modern Age Grappling with Baron Black, and their first event is January 16th in Atlanta.