ROH Announces Hiatus Following Final Battle, Plans to ‘Pivot’ & ‘Reimagine’ Company

– Ring of Honor (ROH) issued an announcement today stating that following December’s Final Battle 2021 event, the company will taking time in the first quarter of 2022 to “reimagine ROH.” The statement also noted that ROH is working on “pivot” in order to come up with a “new mission and strategy.” The full statement reads:

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted. We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our new business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy. The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH. We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.”

PWInsider reports that ROH has informed staff and talents on the planned hiatus, which will begin after Final Battle. The event airs on pay-per-view on December 11.

The company plans on making changes to business operations and will not hold any live events until April of next year, with a reported return slated for Supercard of Honor in April. Additionally, PWInsider reports that Ring of Honor officials made the decision for the upcoming hiatus about a week ago.

Ring of Honor is owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Broadcast Group.