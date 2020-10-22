Note On Backstage Reaction To Possible Rey Fenix Injury on Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix appeared to be hurt when he hit a move from off the top rope and seemed out of it afterward. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the only update right now is that Fenix was “sore” afterward. While it looked like a possible concussion, Meltzer said he had heard it might have been his neck.

With Fenix possibly hurt, this would throw a wrench into AEW’s ongoing title eliminator tournament. Fenix is currently scheduled to face Kenny Omega next week. AEW had been hoping for the match to take place as they were confident it would be a show-stealer. However now they have to consider their options, which could include moving it out two weeks to give Fenix time to recover. It was noted that they want to announce the finals next week so they don’t want to do this if they don’t have to.