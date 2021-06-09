Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy

PWInsider reports that independent promoters who have reached out to Braun Strowman have learned that his asking price is currently in the five-figure range. Strowman is believed to be “set financially” and doesn’t need to take bookings if he doesn’t want to. If a promoter comes along and has the “right price,” then he will likely consider it.

Meanwhile, promoters are interested in using all of the talents released last week, but Buddy Murphy is said to be at the top of a lot of lists. It’s believed he could have a ton of “dream matches” with numerous independent stars.