Note On Bray Wyatt & Good Brothers’ Brand Statuses In WWE

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has some details on what shows we’ll see Bray Wyatt and the Good Brothers on going forward. Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules on Saturday, while Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned on last night’s Raw to reunite with AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgment Day.

According to PWInsider, Wyatt is currently set only for Smackdown appearances moving forward. Gallows and Anderson, as you might expect, will be on the Raw brand moving forward.

