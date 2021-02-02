Note On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With Royal Rumble, Who Produced Each Match

As previously reported, Vince McMahon was not in attendance at the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa for the Royal Rumble after the recent passing of his brother Rod McMahon. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on Vince’s involvement with the show and who produced each match.

According to Johnson, Vince watched the event on WWE Network and stayed in constant conversation with WWE officials backstage while “directing traffic” on the phone.

Meanwhile, Johnson noted the following on who produced these four matches at the Royal Rumble:

*Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Michael Hayes)

*Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg (Chris Park)

*Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (TJ Wilson)

*Men’s Rumble (Shane McMahon, Jason Jordan, Jamie Noble, others)

*Women’s Rumble (Adam Pearce, TJ Wilson, Pat Buck, others)

Additionally, Johnson notes that the idea for Peter Rosenberg winning the 24/7 title at the event was simply to have the WWE brand on The Michael Kay Show, which currently caters to sports fans on the YES Network.