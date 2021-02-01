Notes On Royal Rumble Last Night: Who Put Together The Rumble Match, Who Wasn’t Backstage

Fightful has several notes on last night’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV event, including who put the match together.

WWE had the lineup for the event ready by Sunday morning and the order in which it aired was exactly as it was planned. In the past, WWE has had lineups for big events but they changed all the way up until the show aired.

Adam Pearce was said to be “instrumental” in putting the Rumble match together, which was received well backstage.

Bianca Belair got a standing ovation backstage after her win.

Vince McMahon was not at the Thunderdome on Sunday and has been missing several shows lately. Obviously this is due to the passing of his brother, Rod, earlier this month.