Note On When Brian Cage’s AEW Deal Would Have Ended Before Renewal

It was reported earlier this week that AEW picked up the one-year renewal option on the contract of Brian Cage, which will keep him with the company until at least 2023. Cage hasn’t been used on AEW television since October of last year.

Fightful Select reports that had the renewal option not been picked up, Cage’s contract would have expired on February 21. However, the option was used a couple of days before that.

According to a source in another company, there would have been interest in him if he was available. Cage hasn’t been backstage at AEW in months, although he was there several weeks after his last match on Dynamite.