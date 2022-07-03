Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

A mysterious vignette aired during the WWE Money in the Bank PPV tonight that led some to think that Bray Wyatt may be returning. In fact, Wyatt began to trend on Twitter after the video aired. However, those fans are going to be disappointed, according to a report from Fightful Select.

The vignettes are meant to represent Edge, as there were signs and references to his biggest enemies in the video. There were references to Eddie Guerrero (a Texas license plate with the words LATINOHEAT), Kurt Angle (gold medal), Christian (crosses), The Hardys (gloves) and the Dudleys (glasses).