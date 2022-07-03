wrestling / News
Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
July 2, 2022 | Posted by
A mysterious vignette aired during the WWE Money in the Bank PPV tonight that led some to think that Bray Wyatt may be returning. In fact, Wyatt began to trend on Twitter after the video aired. However, those fans are going to be disappointed, according to a report from Fightful Select.
The vignettes are meant to represent Edge, as there were signs and references to his biggest enemies in the video. There were references to Eddie Guerrero (a Texas license plate with the words LATINOHEAT), Kurt Angle (gold medal), Christian (crosses), The Hardys (gloves) and the Dudleys (glasses).
More Trending Stories
- Matthew Rehwoldt Issues Statement Calling Out Wrestling Entertainment Series for Costing Him Time & Income
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels At SummerSlam 2005, Michaels’ Selling In the Match
- Tammy Sytch Asks For Public Defender In DUI Manslaughter Case, Warned By Judge Over Fiance’s Behavior
- WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Call-Up For Solo Sikoa