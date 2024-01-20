Note on Three WWE Stars Expected to Attend Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that three WWE stars are set to attending next weekend’s Royal Rumble event: The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio is the only one of the three that is on the active roster, although he’s been out of action due to injury. He previously said that he hoped to be back by the Rumble.

McCool has made appearances in Rumble matches in the past. She could do so again, but this has not been confirmed and likely wouldn’t be until it happens.

As for the Undertaker, he’s married to McCool. As a wrestler, he’s been retired since Survivor Series 2020 and Wrestlemania 36 was his last match.