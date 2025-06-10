Note on WWE Airing Mr. Iguana Vignette on Raw

– As previously reported, WWE aired a video showcasing Mr. Iguana last night on WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that WWE is looking to monetize the AAA star following his viral appearance at Worlds Collide.

Although the wrestler signed an exclusive deal with AAA last year, Masked Republic also reportedly has multiple projects in the works with Mr. Iguana, which will continue to be developed and rolled out. This includes Iguana appearing in the Lucha Libre Legend of the Mask video game that’s currently being developed by Hperkinetic Studios and BC Media Lab. The game is currently available to add to the Steam wishlist. You can also view a trailer below: