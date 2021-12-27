Notes On Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Rewrites Expected, Talent Missing

PWInsider has several notes before tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which takes place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

– It’s believed there will be rewrites for the episode, as several talents will not be able to appear thanks to COVID-19. This could mean they tested positive or were exposed to someone who had it. As noted yesterday, several wrestlers missed yesterday’s WWE live events for COVID-19 complications. On the RAW side, that included Big E, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Zelina Vega.

– WWE’s producers have also been “hit hard” with COVID, so while a normal RAW episode would have around a dozen producers, they currently have around half. This will make things more difficult, especially if there are more rewrites. There is also a Smackdown live event tonight, so producers could have been pulled from that.

– The match between the Street Profits and Rey & Dominik Mysterio is back on after Montez Ford was cleared to return to the ring. He made his official return last night in New York City.

– Apollo Crews was in New York City last night, even though he didn’t appear at the live event. Crews and Commander Azeez are in Detroit as well.

* Veer Mahan is also in Detroit, so could potentially debut tonight.