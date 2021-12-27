Notes On Who Missed Sunday’s WWE Live Events

WWE was missing several stars on its first night of Holiday Tour live events, and a new report has the full list. PWInsider reports that the following advertised talents missed the shows:

Madison Square Garden: Big E., Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Zelina Vega.

Tampa, Florida: Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, Xavier Woods.

The site notes that Natalya was scheduled for the Tampa show but instead appeared at the MSG show. Carmella and Doudrop were neither advertised for nor appeared on either show. MVP also was not at the MSG show since Lashley was not there.

As noted, both events opened with the announcement that talents would be missing the shows due to the “effects of COVID-19.”