UPDATED: More On Plans For WrestleMania Backlash: Main Event Match Confirmed, More

UPDATE: A new report has confirmed the main event of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash. PWInsider reports that, as expected, RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline will close tonight’s PPV.

ORIGINAL: A new report has some details on WWE’s plans for tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash. Fightful Select reports that the matches were listed internally as having this order on the card as of three hours ago. It was specifically noted though that this is not confirmed as the final order, since as we all know that can change at any time:

* Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (w/MVP)

* AJ Styles vs. Edge

* Smackdown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

* RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

In addition, it was noted that as of that point there were no additional matches listed including potential Kickoff Show matches, though again that is not final.

The report says that Rhodes vs. Rollins and the six-man tag match were scheduled for the most time, followed by Flair vs. Rousey and Styles vs. Edge. Omos vs. Lashley and Moss vs. Corbin both had the least time scheduled. As of Saturday, there were no plans to have the tag team match changed to a Winner Takes All bout.