Notes From Today’s WWE Raw Meeting With Talent

According to Fightful Select, WWE conducted a meeting for the roster and staff of Raw today. CCO Paul Levesque, Kevin Dunn, and Executive VP of Talent Dan Ventrelle helmed the meeting.

Many of Friday’s talking points were seemingly reiterated, establishing that Levesque’s position is still firmly set as CCO and keeping creative control. The company is not changing its relationship with signed talent, and rumors of a sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia were discounted as well. Updates will be provided should more information surface.