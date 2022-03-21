wrestling / News
NWA Crockett Cup Night Two Results: Matt Cardona Defends World Title, More
The NWA held night two of the Crockett Cup on Sunday night with Matt Cardona defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per FITE TV. The show aired on FITE TV.
* NWA Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: The Briscoes def. The Cardonas
* NWA Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: The Commonwealth Connection def. La Rebelion
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather def. Jax Dane. Dane then attacked Mayweather’s knee and cashed in his Championship Series opportunity.
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane def. Anthony Mayweather
#THEDANEEVENT https://t.co/nohxtujaHh
— THE DANE EVENT (@TheJaxDane) March 21, 2022
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex def. Pretty Empowered
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide def. Austin Aries, Colby Corino, Darius Lockhart
HE DID IT‼️
HOMICIDE is your NEW NWA JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!
Watch #CrockettCup NOW on @fitetv
📺https://t.co/o2NFdsOPml pic.twitter.com/r7FvXEd7LV
— NWA (@nwa) March 21, 2022
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille def. Kylie Rae & Chelsea Green
And Still! The Brickhouse, Kamille!#CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/23dVhISAtt
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus def. Rodney Mack
#AndStill @PlanetTyrus #CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/ZMUGaQ5WFX
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
* NWA Crockett Cup Finals Match: The Briscoes def. The Commonwealth Connection
The cup is theirs! #CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/078Xo9eY3U
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Nick Aldis by DQ when Chelsea Green low blowed referree Jeff Jarrett and Jarrett thought it was Mickie James.
Listen up SLAP NUTS!#CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/uhLKMGeszK
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
