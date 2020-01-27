NWA Powerrr TV Taping Results for Sunday Night in Atlanta (SPOILERS)

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) held another set of NWA Powerrr TV tapings today at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia today (Jan. 26). Below are the NWA Powerrr results, courtesy of Dave Wills and Fightful.

– Montana Black & TJ Boss and Patrick Scott & Donnie Ray interviews (taped for Circle Squared)

* Montana Black & TJ Boss def. Patrick Scott & Donnie Ray (taped for Circle Squared)

– Tim Storm interview is interrupted by Thomas Latimer. Danny Deals comes out and says he was trying to motivate Storm with Fake Momma Storm. Storm turns down a tag team, Deals offers him a mystery opponent. Jax Dane is introduced.

– Matt Cross interview

* Zicky Dice def. Ricky Starks and Matt Cross

– Aron Stevens interview

* Trevor Murdoch def. The Question Mark. Question Mark and Stevens attack Murdoch after the match.

– Nick Aldis interview. Marty Scurll confronts him. Strictly Business arrive but Brody King makes an appearance, leading to a brawl between the two sides.

– The Bouncers turn on Eddie Kingston and align with Pope.

– NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. Melina by countout. Melina walked out and was attacked by Allysin Kay. Kamille came out and speared Allysin Kay.

– Interviews with Jacob Hammermier and Antonio Ace (taped for Circle Squared)

* Antonio Ace def. Jacob Hammermier (taped for Circle Squared)

* NWA Television Championship: Zicky Dice def. Ricky Starks (c) to win the title.

– Latimer interrupts Zicky’s post-match interview.

– Interview with Aron Stevens & The Question Mark.

* Caleb Conley & CW Anderson def. Zane & Dave Dawson

– Interview with May Valentine and Sal Rinauro. Royce Isaacs interrupts.

* NWA World Tag Team Championships: Eli Drake & James Storm (c) def. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

– Interview with Marty Scurll and Brody King.

* Kamille def. Maddie Max

– Kamille refuses to speak

– Interview with Rock N Roll Express

* Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. Aron Stevens & The Question Mark

– Interviews with Melina, Allysin Kay, and Thunder Rosa.

* Tim Storm def. Jax Dane. Storm gets five minutes and Danny Deals and lays him out.

* Tasha Steelz d. Marti Belle and Ashley Vox

– Interview with James Storm, Eli Drake, and Eddie Kingston

* Nick Aldis & Thom Latimer def. Marty Scurll & Brody King

