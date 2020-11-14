wrestling / News
NWA Women’s World Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
Serena Deeb will defend her NWA Women’s World Title against the woman she won it from next week on AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday night that Tony Khan and Billy Corgan have come to an agreement and that Deeb will defend the title against Rosa next Wednesday.
Deeb won the championship from Rosa on the October 27th episode of UWN Primetime Live.
The updated card for Dynamite is:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa
* Non-Title Match: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* PAC vs. The Blade
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Korderas On WWE Botching RETRIBUTION Storyline, His Issues With AEW’s Officiating
- Kylie Rae Was Set To Play Marvel Superhero For AAA Before Retirement, Note On Original Impact Plans
- Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation
- Miro On WWE Changing Finish In His Last Match, Vince McMahon’s Response, Having Backstage Heat For Leaked Wedding Photos