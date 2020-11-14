NWA Women’s World Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Serena Deeb will defend her NWA Women’s World Title against the woman she won it from next week on AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday night that Tony Khan and Billy Corgan have come to an agreement and that Deeb will defend the title against Rosa next Wednesday.

Deeb won the championship from Rosa on the October 27th episode of UWN Primetime Live.

The updated card for Dynamite is:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa

* Non-Title Match: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* PAC vs. The Blade

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas