NWL Owner & Founder Dick Caricofe Passes Away

– PWInsider reports that longtime wrestling promoter Dick Caricofe has passed away. Caricofe previously ran the National Wrestling League (NWL) out of Maryland and Virginia for a number of years.

The NWL was first launched and founded by Caricofe in 1988 in Maryland. The independent promotion would later run international tours in Guam, Saipan, Pohnpei, Hawaiian Islands, Palau, and the Marshall Islands. Caricofe’s son, who wrestled under the ring name of Neil Superior, had passed in 1996. The official NWL Facebook page also issued the following statement on Caricofe’s passing:

With deepest sadness we say goodbye today to the former NWL owner and truly a remarkable man Dick Caricofe! You have touched so many lives in this business and outside of the business! Your legacy will live on in the NWL forever just like Neil’s will!!

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Dick Caricofe.