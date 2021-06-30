NXT Breakout Tournament Returning In Two Weeks

The NXT Breakout Tournament will be making its return in two weeks on the Tuesday night brand. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the tournament will kick off two weeks from tonight on July 13th.

The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Angel Garza, Cameron Grimes and more compete for a shot at a title. Jordan Myles won the tournament, beating Cameron Grimes in the finals.