Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It's Tuesday evening, which means it's time for another episode of NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and it's been a hell of a past several days for me as I attended the Frightgown virtual queer horror convention over the weekend (it was an absolute BLAST) and am enduring some absolutely BRUTAL heat up here in Portland. But NXT is not to be denied and we have a big show as the NXT Women's Tag Team #1 contendership is on the line, Cameron Grimes is back in action, Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas try to take down Tian SHa and more! There's a lot going on so without further ado, let's get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Happy Pride Month!

Previously On: The Diamond Mine debuted and beat the crap out of Kushida. And tonight, the road to the Great American Bash continues with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, plus the triple threat for the Tag Team Championship #1 contendership — which is up first!

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match

Ember & Shotzi vs. Dakota & Raquel vs. Io & Zoey

Raquel wipes out Io and Ember to start and snapmares Io to the mat, she goes for a powerbomb but Ember with a sunset flip. Ember and Io almost come to blows but instead double dropkick Raquel and then get leveled with a double clotheseline. Snake Eyes on Io, Ember with a spinning headscissors to Raquel. Moon takes out both opponents and tags in SHotzi who gets a nearfall on Raquel. Chaos breaks out in the ring and everyone spills to the outside, with Raquel and Dakota double-teaming Zoey until Io hits a springboard moonsault onto them! Shotzi gives through the ropes and takes them all out, and then Ember with a dive as well! Zoey in the ring, springboard splash and Io and Zoey stand tall!

We’re on PIP break and Io and Zoey roll Raquel into the ring. Io stomps and pins for a two-count, then tags in Zoey for a kick and elbow to the head. Shotzi back in now, decks Zoey and gets kicked. Raquel lays into Shotzi in the corner and Kai tags in, stomping Shotzi and sending Zoey to the outside. Pin gets two, but Zoey back in for a kick to Kai’s back and a quick pin attempt. They trade shots with Stark getting the best of it, suplex in the middle of the ring and a cover but Blackheart breaks it up. Suplex by SHotzi, Raquel tries to steal the pin but Shotzi breaks it up only to heat a powerslam. Stark grabs Raquel and beats on her, she tags in Io who rolls Gonzalez up for two. Chinlock on Raquel now into a bodyscissors. Raquel tries for the break, and Shotzi comes in to lock in a sleeper on Io. Io manages to get her foot on the ropes but Shotzi pulls her away — Io lays back for a two-count on Shotzi.

Back from PIP break and Raquel is back in, she whips Shotzi into the corner and hits a big shoulder tackle and then an avalanche. She goes back to the shoulder to the torso, picks Shotzi up on her shoulder and gives a big boot to Io before slamming Shotzi down. She goes after Io but Io rolls Raquel and then stomps her! All three make tags and Zoey is on control, big kicks to everyone and a German suplex to Kai but Ember breaks up the pin. Diving dropkick to both Kai and Ember, cover but it gets broken up. Zoey whips Kai into the corner and tags in Io, whip across the ring and avalanches by IO and Zoey and a big knee by Stark. Io with a 619 and then a springboard front dropkick, cover but Shotzi breaks it up with a senton. Enzuigiri to Io, a kick and a spinning forarm. Reverse slingblade, Shotzi tags in Moon who is in and drops Shirai for Blackheart to splash, diving kick by Ember for a two-count. Moon then delivers knees to Kai and a disqus forearm. Shotzi back in, SHotzi and Ember with stero shots to both opponents. Shotzi with a double-underhook German and then a Cattle Mutilation to Kai but Raquel breaks it up. Everyone comes in to take out Raquel, and then it turns into chaos. Zoey and Io get Kai on the top but Shotzi and Ember take then out and then climb up — it is almost a five-person tandem euplex on Kai but Raquel breaks it up and takes everyone out! Powerbomb to Shotzi! But Io with a dropkick to Raquel’s knee and Zoey knocks her out of the ring. Double stomp by Kai to Shotzi but Io with a front dropkick, and she goes for the crossface. Dakota gets out and kicks Io’s jaw off. Shirai reverse and hits a big delayed double underhook backbreaker. Moonsault but Gonzalez sacrifices herself to take it! Ember throws Io out of the ring but gets pulled out, Shotzi up top, senton to Raquel but Zoey breaks it up. Flipping GTS to Shotzi, Eclipse to Stark by Ember, Dakota Kick to Ember, Io comes in but gets rolled up for a nearfall. Shotei uppercut by Io, show goes up, moonsault and we have a pin!

Winner: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai (14:01)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great work all around here. I think it got a wee too chaotic in a couple of moments but the parts that worked were absolute fire. Nice to see Io and Zoey pick up the win.

* Gargano attacks Karrion Kross as he comes in and quickly gets separated by security. Kross says if that’s how it’s gonna be, Johnny is his and Johnny’s a dead man.