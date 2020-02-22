NXT House Show Results 2.21.20 – Ocala, Florida: Shotzi Blackheart, Mike Kanellis, Dio Maddin in Action

– NXT held a house show last night at the Ocala Hilton in Ocala, Florida. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com

* Jorge Bolly picked up the win over Brendan Vink.

* Indi Hartwell, MJ Jenkins, and Deonna Purrazzo were victorious over Catalina Garcia, Rita Reis, and Emily Andzulis.

* Bronson Reed and Shane Thorne won in tag team action over Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker.

* Shotzi Blackheart beat Taynara in a singles match. As noted, Aja Smith made her NXT referee debut for this match.

* The Forgotten Sons (Blake and Cutler) w/ Ryker picked up a win over Aleksandar and Tehuti Miles.

* Dio Maddin beat Ridge Holland by disqualification.

* Dory Funk Jr. appeared at the event to promote a charity in Belleview, Florida that will also feature the Steiner Brothers. This led into the next match after Cal Bloom interrupted Dory Funk’s promo, and Jeet Rama came in to get the next match started to help out Dory Funk.

* Jeet Rama picked up a victory over Cal Bloom.

* Santana Garrett beat Jessi Kamea.

* In a tag team main event, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) won over Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis.