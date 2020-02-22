wrestling / News

Referee Aja Smith Makes NXT Live Debut (Pics)

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aja Smith

Aja Smith made her debut as an NXT referee at Friday’s live event in Ocala, Florida. As you can see from pics below, Smith refereed the Shotzi Blackheart vs. Taynara Conti match on the show.

Smith, aka Aja Perera, was announced earlier this month as a referee for the brand. She signed with the company alongside Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross.

