Referee Aja Smith Makes NXT Live Debut (Pics)
Aja Smith made her debut as an NXT referee at Friday’s live event in Ocala, Florida. As you can see from pics below, Smith refereed the Shotzi Blackheart vs. Taynara Conti match on the show.
Smith, aka Aja Perera, was announced earlier this month as a referee for the brand. She signed with the company alongside Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross.
We have the NXT debut of referee @PereraPower here in Ocala, FL. @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/TCY4S92Rpt
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 22, 2020
We have @Shotziblack vs. @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/0KyyI2akPt
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 22, 2020
First match✨🦓 #nxtocala #BeTheChange#BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/FCQf4KMVnv
— Aja Smith (@PereraPower) February 22, 2020
@PereraPower’s debut at Ocala 🙌📸 pic.twitter.com/MRitfsbceT
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 22, 2020
Congrats to @PereraPower on making HISTORY! #nxtocala pic.twitter.com/jWIMdeHab5
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 22, 2020
