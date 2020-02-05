wrestling / News

Aja Smith To Train at WWE Performance Center as Referee

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aja Smith

New NXT signee Aja Smith is set to train and work for the company as a referee. As reported on Tuesday, Smith (aka Aja Perera) has joined Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross as the latest new signing for the company. WWE has now announced that Smith will be training to work as the company’s latest referee.

You can see that announcement as well as a video from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel below:

Referee Aja Smith has signed with WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center, becoming the first African-American full-time female referee signed to WWE.

Smith competed across the United States, Japan and Mexico under the name Aja Perera, and has held the SHINE Nova and Tag Team Championship. She will now don the stripes and join the crew of referees who enforce the rules for NXT every week on USA Network.

