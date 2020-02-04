UPDATED: Timothy Thatcher Reportedly Signed to Developmental Deal by WWE, Aja Perera Also Signed

UPDATE: The Squared Circle Sirens Patreon (via FIGHTFUL) is reporting another talent has been signed to a developmental deal by WWE in addition to Timothy Thatcher. According to the report, WWE has also signed Aja Perera.

Perera has worked in SHINE, EVOLVE, and CHIKARA. Previously, she held the SHINE tag team titles along with AEW talent Big Swole. They lost the belts to BTY (Jayme Jameson and Marti Belle) last month.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that Timothy Tatcher has been signed to a WWE developmental deal and he is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The report notes that William Regal and Canyon Cemen had been scouting Thatcher for years, and he’s been a talent who WWE has been interested for quite some time. However, Thatcher had turned down offers from the company beforehand, that is until now.

PWInsider’s report came after an initial rumor by Squared Circle Sirens’ Casey Michael that Timothy Thatcher was at the WWE Performance Center yesterday and was believed to have signed a contract.

36-year-old Timothy Thatcher is a 15-year veteran of professional wrestling. He has wrestled all over the world and competed in MLW, PWG, DDT Pro, PWG, wXw, and more.