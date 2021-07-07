This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: New Tag Team Claims Top Spot

All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s official AEW Rankings, which saw a new #1 contender in the tag division. AEW released their official rankings on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s Dynamite.

The men’s rankings saw a single change, with Jungle Boy moving up to #3 and pushing Darby Allin down to #1. Hangman Page stays #1 in the men’s division followed by Orange Cassidy, while Matt Sydal rounds out the top five. The women’s division was stable, with Nyla Rose holding at #1 followed by Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida.

The tag team division, meanwhile, saw Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M leap straight to #1 with their win over the Young Bucks. That pushed everyone else down a spot, with Santana & Ortiz falling out of the top 5.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 47-12 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (9-0 in 2021, 16-1 overall)

1. Hangman Page (11-1 in 2021, 43-14 overall) (LW: #1)

2. Orange Cassidy (11-1-1 in 2021, 29-11-2 overall) (LW: #2)

4. Jungle Boy (10-2 in 2021, 50-28-1 overall) (LW: #4)

3. Darby Allin (10-2 in 2021, 33-15-1 overall) (LW: #3)

5. Matt Sydal (11-3 in 2021, 25-13 overall) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (11-1 in 2021, 29-14 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (16-2 in 2021, 39-14 overall) (LW: #1)

2. Tay Conti (18-3 in 2021, 27-6 overall) (LW: #2)

3. Thunder Rosa (17-2 in 2021, 23-5 overall) (LW: #3)

4. Kris Statlander (10-0 in 2021, 18-9 overall) (LW: #4)

5. Hikaru Shida (7-1 in 2021, 41-9 overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (8-1 in 2021)

1. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M (5-0 in 2021) (LW: NR)

2. Varsity Blonds (16-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)

3. The Acclaimed (13-3 in 2021) (LW: #2)

4. FTR (5-0 in 2021) (LW: #3)

5. Private Party (6-1 in 2021) (LW: #4)