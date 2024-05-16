Oklahoma Athletic Commission Discussing Possible Rule Change For Trans Wrestlers

The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission told AEW earlier this year that they were considering a possible rule change in relation to transgender wrestlers. As reported in April, the OSAC issued a “warning” to AEW over a match that took place between Nyla Rose and Alejandra Lion at the December 2023 AEW/ROH tapings. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that he made a public records request and received documents related to the matter, one of which notes that then-OSAC Administrator Jim Miller informed AEW SVP Chris Harrington that the commission was “in discussion to possibly change this rule.”

In the email exchange, Miller notes that Rose’s match with Lion “caused quite a stir” and specifically called out the commission’s rule of not sanctioning matches “between males and females,” noting that it defined male and female as people born with XY and XX chromosomes, respectively. It went on to say:

“For your information the Commission is currently in discussion to possibly change this rule. However if it is determined by the Commission that the rule should be changed it will have to go thru [sic] the legislative process for rule-making and would not be in effect until July 2024.”

Miller has since retired from his position, having done so in March, and Diana Fletcher the new OSAC Administrator. When asked about the potential rule change, OSAC gave Wrestlenomics the following statement: