wrestling / News
Oklahoma Athletic Commission Discussing Possible Rule Change For Trans Wrestlers
The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission told AEW earlier this year that they were considering a possible rule change in relation to transgender wrestlers. As reported in April, the OSAC issued a “warning” to AEW over a match that took place between Nyla Rose and Alejandra Lion at the December 2023 AEW/ROH tapings. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that he made a public records request and received documents related to the matter, one of which notes that then-OSAC Administrator Jim Miller informed AEW SVP Chris Harrington that the commission was “in discussion to possibly change this rule.”
In the email exchange, Miller notes that Rose’s match with Lion “caused quite a stir” and specifically called out the commission’s rule of not sanctioning matches “between males and females,” noting that it defined male and female as people born with XY and XX chromosomes, respectively. It went on to say:
Miller has since retired from his position, having done so in March, and Diana Fletcher the new OSAC Administrator. When asked about the potential rule change, OSAC gave Wrestlenomics the following statement:
“Ms. Fletcher does not wish to comment at this time on the ongoing matters related to the December 2023 AEW event or the specific rules pertaining to intergender exhibitions or matches. Any actions taken to rules under the jurisdiction of the Commission must be done consistently with timeline and actions prescribed by the Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act and the Oklahoma Office of Administrative Rules Regulations on Rulemaking. An agenda for the July 10, 2024 public meeting will be made available to the public consistent with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, which will prescribe the items of business to be discussed/considered by the Commission during that meeting.”
