Oklahoma Athletic Commission Gives AEW ‘Warning’ Over Nyla Rose Match, Rose Responds

The Oklahoma Athletic Commission issued a “warning” to AEW over Nyla Rose competing in a women’s division match, and Rose took to social media to respond. Rose faced Alejandra Lion at the ROH TV tapings on December 20th, 2023 in Oklahoma, and as Sean O’Leary noted on Twitter the the OSAC brought up the matter a meeting in January.

As noted in the minutes from the meeting supplied by O’Leary, the Commission took issue with the fact that Rose, who is trans, listed herself as female on her application. The commission passed a motion to “warn AEW not to do this again or there will be punitive action taken against them if they do.” The motion unanimously passed.

Rose took the news in stride, writing on Twitter:

“WHO THE F**K WAS IT?!! Don’t worry Oklahoma I’ll find the dastardly Transgender that *checks notes* entertained fans!!! HOW DARE THEY MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY?!!!”

She added:

“DAMNIT OKLAHOMA!!! You made me a babyface now!!!! I wanna do evil things with my evil friends but now I can’t”

WHO THE FUCK WAS IT?!!

