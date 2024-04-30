WWE Disputes Report That The Rock Was Late to WrestleMania 40

WWE is shooting down a new report that claimed The Rock was late to WrestleMania. The Wrap published a new report on Wednesday with claims that The Rock has a habit of being late to sets, and the report cites a “WWE insider” as claiming he was three hours late before his match with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on night one of the show.

Chris Legentil the head of WWE’s global communications and talent relations department, told the site that the claims were untrue, noting, “Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run.”

Wrestling Inc further notes that sources in WWE reinforced the company’s public statement, noting that Rock had no issues with lateness or any other kind during his feud with Rhodes up to and including WrestleMania. While Rock was late for a WWE World fan appearance, that was due to other commitments to WWE and traffic in Philadelphia.

The crux of The Wrap’s report centered on alleged issues around Amazon MGM’s new holiday-themed blockbuster Red One, which is set to release in theathers on November 15th before arriving on Prime Video later. An Amazon-MGM spokesperson shot down those reports as well, saying, “Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One.’ Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”