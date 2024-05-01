Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli and Brian Cage will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday night that the two will face off in singles action on Wednesday night’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight live on TBS, is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Buddy Matthews

* FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage

* Kenny Omega returns to AEW TV

* Swerve Strickland’s Double Or Nothing challenger revealed