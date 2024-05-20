Independent Wrestler Reggie Rage Killed In Atlanta

Independent wrestling talent Reggie Rage was killed last week in Atlanta. Atlanta News First reports that Rage, real name Reginald Folks, was shot and killed last Wednesday, May 15th while working as a Lyft driver by Koby Minor, a police officer who had been with the Atlanta PD for six years. Minor, who was arrested and resigned the same day of the killing, had been on administrative leave with Atlanta PD since he was arrested on an unrelated charge in December of 2023. Folks was 35 years old.

According to the report, Folks picked up Minor on the morning of the 15th to take him home. Arrest warrants say that Minor believed Folks “is in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit Minor into it and believed he was getting kidnapped by Folks.” Minor said that Folks began talking on the phone through the car Bluetooth in “an unknown language” and that while Folks was talking on the phone, “He heard what he thought was another voice in his ear talking to him, but did not say what the voice said.” Minor said he asked the driver to stop the car but Folks didn’t and when they reached an intersection, he tried to unlock the car. He said that when he couldn’t, he shot Folks in the head.

Minor has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, and is being held without bail.

Folks trained at AR Fox’s World Wrestling Alliance 4 in Atlanta. The promotion issued a statement on Twitter which read:

“We are heart broken. Devastated. Reggie Rage, we all love you. You lit up The 4 EVERYTIME you came. Gonna miss you. Gonna miss watching you tryin all that crazy stuff when class was winding down. The one legged hop with the hype entrance. Damn. We love you Reggie.”

Memphis promotion Committed to Wrestling also issued a statement which read:

“Reginald T. Folks, known to fans as “Reggie Rage,” was taken from this world yesterday at the young age of 35. With his extraordinary talent and vibrant personality, Reggie was a rising star in Committed To Wrestling, captivating audiences with his high-flying maneuvers and charisma. However, his promising career was tragically cut short. The police officer responsible now faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. This profound loss has been felt by fans and colleagues alike. Reggie’s legacy will endure through his contributions to the sport and the memories he leaves behind. We send out our love and condolences to his friends and family.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Folks.