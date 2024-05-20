Mark Henry’s AEW Deal Expires This Month

Mark Henry’s tenure with All Elite Wrestling could be set to conclude after he joined the promotion in 2021 during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

A recent report from Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp noted that Henry’s contract with AEW is nearing its end this month. It’s unclear whether the two sides have talked about extending the deal.

Upon joining AEW, Henry took on various roles such as an analyst on AEW Rampage, a producer, scout, and mentor behind the scenes.

While he has hinted at the possibility of stepping back into the ring for one final match, his intentions regarding this matter remain unclear.