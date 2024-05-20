wrestling / News
Mark Henry’s AEW Deal Expires This Month
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
Mark Henry’s tenure with All Elite Wrestling could be set to conclude after he joined the promotion in 2021 during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.
A recent report from Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp noted that Henry’s contract with AEW is nearing its end this month. It’s unclear whether the two sides have talked about extending the deal.
Upon joining AEW, Henry took on various roles such as an analyst on AEW Rampage, a producer, scout, and mentor behind the scenes.
While he has hinted at the possibility of stepping back into the ring for one final match, his intentions regarding this matter remain unclear.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Talks What Makes a Great Locker Room Leader, Keeping A Pulse On What Fans Want
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character