New QR Code Revealed on WWE Raw

WWE revealed a new QR Code on this week’s episode of Raw. The code appeared on tonight’s show during the Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable match, which led to a quiz that in turn led to a page with boxes to click on. Each of the boxes leads to different things (the second kicks you from the website), and the sixth box is a drawing with the coordinates to Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Erick Rowan reportedly signed a deal to return to WWE earlier this month and has been seen at the WWE Performance Center.

N QR Code leads to a bunch of questions wit(different outcomes from the answers.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lYFeugru6O — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) May 21, 2024