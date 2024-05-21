wrestling / News
New QR Code Revealed on WWE Raw
WWE revealed a new QR Code on this week’s episode of Raw. The code appeared on tonight’s show during the Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable match, which led to a quiz that in turn led to a page with boxes to click on. Each of the boxes leads to different things (the second kicks you from the website), and the sixth box is a drawing with the coordinates to Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.
Erick Rowan reportedly signed a deal to return to WWE earlier this month and has been seen at the WWE Performance Center.
N QR Code leads to a bunch of questions wit(different outcomes from the answers.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lYFeugru6O
— FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) May 21, 2024
The qr codes gives us coordinates that lead to "Rowan University" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3MKSp1LCHD
— 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ (@WhatsTheStatus) May 21, 2024
