Erick Rowan Reportedly Signs With WWE

Erick Rowan is returning to WWE, according to a new report. PWINsider reports (per Fightful that the former Wyatt Family member has signed a deal with the company. There’s no word as of yet on when Rowan is planned to make his official debut.

Rowan originally signed with WWE back in 2011 and made his on-screen WWE debut in NXT back in 2012 as part of the Wyatt Family. He teamed with the late Luke Harper for much of his time in the company, including a post-Wyatt Family run as the Bludgeon Brothers. He was released from his WWE contract in April of 2020 as part of the pandemic-related budget cuts and since then has worked under the name of Erick Redbeard on the independent scene.