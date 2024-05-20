Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start with the arrival of the ladies in the semi-finals of the QotR then head to the ring where Sami Zayn is making his entrance.

Sami welcomes us to RAW, then brings up his triple threat match. He was asked earlier why he chose to be in a triple threat. He’ll try and explain. He has two very different issues and wants to deal with them both at the same time. What’s going on between him and Gable? That’s personal. You don’t German Suplex a man out of his wife’s arms in his hometown in front of his 78 year old father. Gable has an ass-kicking coming his way. The other issue, with Reed, isn’t personal. Reed doesn’t care about anything but the title. This is a fight of mind, body, soul. Mind is Gable, body is the strength of Reed, and the soul is Sami Zayn. If he’s putting his money on that triple threat, he’s betting on soul every single time. It’s that soul and passion that is why he is holding the title right now. He beat the longest reigning champion because of it, and it’s why he will walk out of KotR still the Intercontinental Champion.

Chad Gable comes out in a fighter’s robe, donned by his Academy. They look a bit nervous as Gable questions being called manipulative. He coached Sami, selflessly, into winning that title. That’s his problem, he’s figured it out: he’s too damned nice. He was too nice to Sami and he’s been way too nice to the three clowns behind him. Take Maxxine behind him. She should be in the finals this Saturday, but she won’t be because she blew her opportunity. FAILURE!

Tozawa? He did zero percent of the damage he asked for against Reed. FAILURE!

And Otis? He proved last week why he is the biggest disappointment on the planet.

Sami says that’s enough, we’ve heard enough. Wait, no, he has a question, for the Academy. How much longer are they going to deal with Gable’s crap?

Gable yells for Sami to stop, he doesn’t speak to them, he does. He’s the brains, right? They have all rededicated themselves to him. He is sick and tired of listening to Sami talk about his heart and soul. It’s pathetic. In Saudi, Gable doesn’t have to pin Sami to win the title, but he’s going to.

YOU SUCK chant.

Awww, Angle would be proud.

Sami says Saudi isn’t for another 5 days, but tonight they’re in North Cackalacky, so let’s do it here and now.

Gable disrobes and heads into the ring.



Chad Gable vs Sami Zayn

Gable tries to get the upperhand before the break, but can’t quite catch it. Sami is able to send him outside where The Alpha Academy helps him up, only for Gable to shove them away, claiming he’s got this.

We’ re back from break and Gable is in control. He hits a suplex then heads to the top rope for a dive. The headbutt misses as Sami rolls out the way. Gable with a fist to the face, tries for the ropes, but Sami grabs the tights, tries for Blue Thunder Bomb but Gable counters, pops the hips, suplex to Sami! He chokes Sami up on the middle rope. Gable distracts the ref and Maxxine is there to presumably slap Sami in the face. But she hesitates and can’t do it, her morality getting in the way. Gable yells at her, saying she never listens, then runs into a back elbow from Sami. Sami with a high kick. Clotheline to Sami. Sami corners Gable and hits a few punches while the crowd counts along. Gable slinks down and out of the ring, but Gable puts Maxxine in front of him and runs back into the ring. Sami slides in and Gable stomps him while he enters. Gable chokes Sami up again, this time with the boot. This time Akira has the chance to attack Sami, but Akira hesitates also. Sami turns, pleads a bit, and Akira backs away. Gable calls him and Maxxine failures again, then ejects them to the back. Lol.

Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb! Pin! 1…2…NO!!! Gable rolls out of the ring while we get a sick replay with a QR code.

