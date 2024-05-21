TKO’s Mark Shapiro Confirms Plans To Expand WWE Events In Saudi Arabia

TKO president Mark Shapiro has confirmed that WWE is looking to expand its relationship with Saudi Arabia. It was reported earlier this month that the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority would be signing an “enhancement” of its deal with WWE soon, something Shapiro confirmed at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference.

“We’ve seen us monetize site fees with the likes of Saudi Arabia for WWE,” Shapiro said (per Fightful). “You can look for us to expand our current deal in the next six to 12 months. Very happy with MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud] and the partnership we have there.”

He added, “We have two events a year, but we’re already in discussions, Nick Khan is leading that for us, in expanding that to more events.”

WWE is heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend for WWE Smackdown as well as WWE King and Queen of the Ring.