Dominik Mysterio Provides An Injury Update

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Dominik Mysterio WWE Smackdown 3-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

Dominik Mysterio has been sidelined since April with an arm injury but opted not to get surgery to fix it. Despite his injury, Dominik has remained on television.

While appearing on the Masked Man Show, Dominik offered an injury update. He said (per Fightful):

“Arm is good. It’s healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of a freak accident in the wrestling world because it’s a baseball injury. About six to eight weeks. I’ve been doing two times a week for rehab. I’m just trying to get healthy and get back out there to help Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again.”

