wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Provides An Injury Update
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
Dominik Mysterio has been sidelined since April with an arm injury but opted not to get surgery to fix it. Despite his injury, Dominik has remained on television.
While appearing on the Masked Man Show, Dominik offered an injury update. He said (per Fightful):
“Arm is good. It’s healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of a freak accident in the wrestling world because it’s a baseball injury. About six to eight weeks. I’ve been doing two times a week for rehab. I’m just trying to get healthy and get back out there to help Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again.”
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Talks What Makes a Great Locker Room Leader, Keeping A Pulse On What Fans Want
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship
- Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, & Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character