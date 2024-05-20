Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about working with Randy Savage and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he worked with anyone who was more focused on match details than Randy Savage: “Ah, no, and that’s what it took for him to be comfortable. And you know, if he had earned that at that point when the conversation was happening, if he had more time in than me. If he was better suited that I should just pull up a chair and sit down and listen to what he had to say and try my best to accommodate him. Had that been someone else been trying to pull that? Sorry, guys, I can’t remember all that stuff. You’re causing me to cram for a test that I’m not going to do. I’ll go if I know the answers, I will write them down, and at the end of it, pretty sure I’ll get A, but if it slips to, you know, B+, it won’t fall any further than that but let’s just call it as we go.”

On WCW renewing its partnership with NJPW in 1995: “Anything that provides more jobs for more talent in the business, I’m a huge fan of. Because if you weren’t with — there was a time when if you weren’t with WWF or E, if you weren’t with WCW, you were just out of luck. You know, there were other small territories, Tennessee and whatnot, and independents where you could make a few bucks, but you couldn’t make a living. When you went to Japan, guys who were recognized as stars off of that television and worked for WCW were considered stars in the business. So you would rate — if you were not under a contract with WCW if you were a free agent, you would make some pretty good coin. It would be maybe as much as 20 weeks a year. I heard as much, the guys like Hanson and some of those guys. I want to say even this was back then, $10,000 a week. That’s the middle ’90s, early ’90s, right? That’s a pretty good chunk of change. Plus, they pay for your room, some of your food. Pretty nice pop if you didn’t have a job in the States.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.