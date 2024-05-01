wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Makes Play To Try And Beat Taylor Swift In iTunes US Charts
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
Joe Hendry’s entrance theme is a hit, but he wants it to go further and beat Taylor Swift. As previously reported, “I Believe in Joe Hendry” was released as a single and hit #1 in UK Daily Sales, as well as climbing the US iTunes charts. Hendry posted a new TikTok with a song in which he asks fans to help him get higher than his current #6 and beat Taylor Swift, as you can see below.
The push has not been effective thus far; as of 11:40 ET, “I Believe In Joe Hendry” is at #17 on the chart. The current #1 is Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” while Kendrick Lamar’s new track “Euphoria” debuted at #2. Swift’s highest-charting single “Fortnight” from her new album is down a spot to #5.
@joehendry1 Don't let Taylor Swift win against Joe Hendry #joehendry #ibelieveinjoehendry #ibelieve #sayhisnameandheappears #tnawrestling #tna #wrestling #fyp #foryou #prowrestling #wwe #wrestlingtiktok #wwetiktok #prowresrlingtiktok #taylorswift ♬ original sound – Joe Hendry
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Sent Him A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After WWE WrestleMania XL
- Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Buy The Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting His Own Promotion
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had A Developmental System
- Arn Anderson On Triple H’s Creative Mind, Why WWE Never Had a TV Title