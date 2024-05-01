Joe Hendry Makes Play To Try And Beat Taylor Swift In iTunes US Charts

Joe Hendry’s entrance theme is a hit, but he wants it to go further and beat Taylor Swift. As previously reported, “I Believe in Joe Hendry” was released as a single and hit #1 in UK Daily Sales, as well as climbing the US iTunes charts. Hendry posted a new TikTok with a song in which he asks fans to help him get higher than his current #6 and beat Taylor Swift, as you can see below.

The push has not been effective thus far; as of 11:40 ET, “I Believe In Joe Hendry” is at #17 on the chart. The current #1 is Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” while Kendrick Lamar’s new track “Euphoria” debuted at #2. Swift’s highest-charting single “Fortnight” from her new album is down a spot to #5.