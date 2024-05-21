Anthony Bowens Addresses Max Caster’s Raps

Max Caster hasn’t been afraid to take shots at WWE or those in the headlines during his raps on AEW television. Sometimes, those raps will get him in hot water with AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez (per Fightful), Caster’s tag team partner Anthony Bowens talked about Caster walking a fine line.

“For The Acclaimed, we don’t exist in a bubble. No matter what the topic is. It’s real life, Max is going to touch on it. That’s the way we’ve always operated. We’ve always felt if it’s news, if it’s out there, and it’s not going to harm us in any way, everything is on the table,” he said.