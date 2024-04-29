‘I Believe In Joe Hendry’ Entrance Theme Is Now In The Top 20 on iTunes, #1 in UK Daily Sales

It may be time to believe in Joe Hendry. The TNA wrestler recently went viral on Tiktok over his theme song, ‘I Believe in Joe Hendry’, and made it available for release. Since then, it has been climbing the US iTunes Charts, getting to the top 20. It was also #1 on the UK Daily Sales.

Joe Hendry is now #17 on the US iTunes Charts. Hell yeah brother pic.twitter.com/VrlORTjNMi — Tuff Leader (@quick_pump) April 29, 2024