‘I Believe In Joe Hendry’ Entrance Theme Is Now In The Top 20 on iTunes, #1 in UK Daily Sales

April 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

It may be time to believe in Joe Hendry. The TNA wrestler recently went viral on Tiktok over his theme song, ‘I Believe in Joe Hendry’, and made it available for release. Since then, it has been climbing the US iTunes Charts, getting to the top 20. It was also #1 on the UK Daily Sales.

Joe Hendry

